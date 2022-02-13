Where is Clemson ranked in this ESPN preseason projection for 2022?

ESPN this week released its SP+ preseason projections for the 2022 season (subscription required).

ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly bases his SP+ projections on three factors: returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

Clemson checks in at No. 5 in the projections with a projected SP+ of 21.0, behind No. 1 Ohio State (30.8), No. 2 Georgia (28.7), No. 3 Alabama (27.4) and No. 4 Michigan (21.5).

Rounding out the top 10 in the SP+ projections are No. 6 Texas A&M (20.1), No. 7 Oklahoma (19.2), No. 8 Notre Dame (19.0), No. 9 Tennessee (18.7) and No. 10 Wisconsin (17.7).

According to the SP+ projections, Clemson is projected to have the nation’s top-ranked defense and 41st-ranked offense next season.

The other two teams with the highest SP+ ranking in the ACC are Pittsburgh at No. 13 and NC State at No. 15.

“I thought NC State might end up projected in the top 10,” Connelly wrote, “but regardless, this title race will have three pieces: longtime heavyweight Clemson vs. upstarts NC State and Pitt (the defending champ) vs. two former heavyweights desperately trying to get their acts together (No. 20 Miami, No. 24 Florida State).”

