What They Are Saying: Higgins shines on the biggest stage

By February 14, 2022 7:22 am

Tee Higgins didn’t get the outcome he had hoped Sunday in the Super Bowl as the Bengals fell late to the Rams.  But the former Tigers shined on the biggest stage.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said about Higgins impressive Super Bowl performance.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

