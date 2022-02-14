What They Are Saying: Higgins shines on the biggest stage

Tee Higgins didn’t get the outcome he had hoped Sunday in the Super Bowl as the Bengals fell late to the Rams. But the former Tigers shined on the biggest stage.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said about Higgins impressive Super Bowl performance.

I should have waited until the second one 😂LETS GO — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 14, 2022

Tee Higgins is first former Clemson receiver with at least 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl. Sammy Watkins had the previous high with 5-98 in Super Bowl 54. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) February 14, 2022

Teeeee for MVP! — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) February 14, 2022

TEE FOR MVP 🚨 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) February 14, 2022

On ya head 5 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) February 14, 2022

Going for Bengals but Lawd have mercy that’s one of the worst missed offensive PI’s off all time. So bad!!!!!!!! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) February 14, 2022

Tee got away with one right? — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) February 14, 2022

Tee Higgins getting it done on the biggest stage just like he did at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/zEzLBFLSGL — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) February 14, 2022

Tee Higgins becomes first offensive player from Clemson to score touchdown in Super Bowl. William Perry was only former Tiger to score before tonight. He scored on run for Bears vs. Patriots in Super Bowl at end of 1985 season. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) February 14, 2022

The officials should be ashamed of themselves. How do you miss that call. That was a blatant pass interference on @jalenramsey by @teehiggins5. Grabbed his face mask and mugged him. Inexcusable miss — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 14, 2022

Holy fucking shit Tee-fucking-Higgins 😱 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 14, 2022

JOE MIXON TD PASS TO TEE HIGGINS 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/u1JfSmBfSW — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022

