How close was Miami to trading for Watson?

Over the last year and a half, speculation about where former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might end up has been front page news, with every sports media site taking swings at guessing. For a long time, the most common mentioned place was the Miami Dolphins.

During their recent coaching changes, it started to be well known that the choice between trading for Watson or keeping Tua Tagovailoa as their starter had caused a lot of in-house turmoil.

On Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen let it slip that former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores went so far as to tell Tagovailoa that he would be replaced by Watson at some point. It’s alleged that he told this to Tagovailoa during the final preseason game against the Bengals.

“Sources say that in the final preseason game before the Dolphins played the Bengals, ironically, Flores told Tua that the rumors were true. They were trying to get Deshaun Watson in a trade,” per Mortensen, via Dolphin Nation.

Obviously, that trade never happened. But if true, it shows just how interested Miami was in replacing Tagovailoa.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!