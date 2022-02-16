4-star Texas TE sets Clemson visit

The Clemson Insider has confirmed another visitor for Clemson’s junior day on March 5.

Bridgeland (Texas) High School four-star Reid Mikeska will be making his first visit to The Valley since Clemson and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson sparked interest in him. Mikeska — a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior — ranks as the No. 20 tight end in the class of 2023, per Rivals.

“I’m super excited,” he said regarding the prospect of visiting Clemson. “That’s actually my dream school if I were to go anywhere, it would definitely be Clemson if I had my choice. Super excited about that. Really excited that the coaches are interested in me.”

