Nice honor for longtime Clemson trainer

On Feb. 10, the South Carolina House of Representatives introduced and adopted a resolution to recognize and honor athletic trainer Danny Poole for his nearly 40 years of service to Clemson student-athletes. Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced in early February that Poole would be stepping away from his day-to-day role as head athletic trainer to move into an administrative capacity.

A total of 121 representatives sponsored the resolution, the full text of which is copied below.

H. 4953

A HOUSE RESOLUTION

TO RECOGNIZE AND HONOR DANNY POOLE, CLEMSON UNIVERSITY HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER, FOR HIS LONG AND DISTINGUISHED CAREER, TO CONGRATULATE HIM ON THE OCCASION OF HIS RECENT RETIREMENT, AND TO WISH HIM MUCH SUCCESS IN ALL HIS FUTURE ENDEAVORS.

Whereas, it is with great pleasure that the South Carolina House of Representatives celebrates those individuals who give tirelessly of themselves to educate the young people of this great State; and

Whereas, prominent in the roll call of such benefactors to our youth is Clemson University’s recently retired head athletic trainer, Danny Poole, who in nearly four decades of service at Clemson made sure his student athletes were physically ready to be successful in all their games and competitions; and

Whereas, Danny Poole graduated from Western Carolina University with a degree in health and physical education in 1979. In that same year, he was published in the NATA Journal for the “D.P. Method for Blisters.” He added a master’s degree in health education from Memphis; and

Whereas, he is a veteran of over four decades of full-time experience in his field. In 1979, he served as head athletic trainer for the Carolina Chargers of the American Football Association. In 1980, he became an assistant athletic trainer at the University of Memphis. He came to Clemson in January 1984; and

Whereas, at Clemson, he oversaw a department that attends to the athletic training needs of more than five hundred athletes. In addition, this Clemson legend directed a staff of eight full-time athletic trainers, nine graduate assistants, and approximately sixteen undergraduates; and

Whereas, Head Coach Dabo Swinney offered this praise of Danny Poole: “Danny has been at Clemson for almost forty years. He’s been the head trainer here for about twenty-two years. I’m so thankful and appreciative of him. He’s retired from being the full-time trainer, but he still wants to serve Clemson and will still have a role in the athletic department.” Coach Swinney also offered his gratitude to Beth Poole, Danny’s wife, who supported Danny throughout his long career with the Tigers; and

Whereas, in 2001, Danny Poole was honored by his peers with the Athletic Trainer’s Service Award, presented by NATA to role models and leaders in the field. In 2010, he was named president of the Atlantic Coast Conference Sports Medicine Association and served two terms in that capacity. He also served on the advisory board for several knee brace companies; and

Whereas, in 2010, he earned the Fred Hoover Award of Excellence, a high honor bestowed by the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association; and

Whereas, grateful for Danny Poole’s legacy of consistent commitment and excellence, the House takes great pleasure in wishing him well as he enters retirement and trusts he will find much enjoyment in the more leisurely pace of the days ahead. Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the House of Representatives:

That the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, by this resolution, recognize and honor Danny Poole, Clemson University head athletic trainer, for his long and distinguished career, congratulate him on the occasion of his recent retirement, and wish him much success in all his future endeavors.

Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be presented to Danny Poole.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks