Projections for Clemson players in this 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Three Clemson standouts were projected to be drafted in this complete mock draft for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in late April in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor recently released a full seven-round mock draft and projected a trio of former Tigers — cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., cornerback Mario Goodrich and wide receiver Justyn Ross — to come off the board in the first four rounds.

Mellor has Booth being taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round with the 16th overall pick, acquired via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Andrew Booth Jr. has elite ball skills,” Mellor wrote. “He also has a high ceiling after just beginning to realize his talent on the big stage for Clemson as the season went on. Booth can stick with receivers in a bevy of alignments, moving from outside to inside with success.

“Philadelphia can deploy Booth on either side of the field and expect to see results all the same. With cornerback a big need, the Eagles need to come away with one within their first-round haul. They could wait until pick 19, but Booth available here is a big steal as he ranks higher on my board.”

In Round 3, Mellor projected Goodrich to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 93 overall pick.

“With an aging secondary, the 49ers grab a sticky cornerback in Mario Goodrich,” Mellor wrote. “His ball skills aren’t quite up to par with his former teammate Booth, but Goodrich was more than capable of locking down receivers in coverage during his time with the Tigers. He’s rangy and can play outside or kick in as a nickel.”

As for Ross, Mellor sees him being grabbed in Round 4 by the New York Jets with the 110th overall pick.

“The build around Zach Wilson continues,” Mellor wrote. “After selecting London and Likely, the Jets bank on traits and health by selecting Justyn Ross. All he needed to do in 2021 was prove his true freshman season was no fluke, and he did just that. Though he didn’t break the mold or impress too much, if Ross can return to that 2018-19 form, the Jets have a special player on their hands.”

