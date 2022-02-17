Clemson going with 'dominant' lefty as closer

Clemson not only had to figure out who all was going to start games on the weekend this baseball season, but head coach Monte Lee also had to decide on his best option to finish them.

Lee has settled on the former heading into the Tigers’ opening series against Indiana beginning Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. As for the latter, it could vary based on the situation, but Lee said sophomore left-hander Ryan Ammons will begin the season as the closer.

Ammons is short on experience having thrown just 4 ⅓ innings in nine relief appearances during his first two seasons with the program. He posted a 4.50 earned run average with nine strikeouts and six walks in just four innings last season, but Lee said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen out of the 6-foot, 200-pounder during the preseason.

“He’s been absolutely dominant throughout the whole course of the season,” Lee said. “He’ll be the guy that gets the ball in the ninth inning in a save situation.”

Lee said he won’t be shy about calling on Ammons to get more than three outs if needed. Should that happen before the last game of any series, which would make Ammons unavailable for the rest of the weekend, there are other young arms that could be candidates to close out a game, Lee said.

“Look, we’re going to try to win Game 1,” Lee said. “If we have to use Ryan, for instance, in the eighth and the ninth and he’s not available, another guy that could be in the mix would be an Alex Edmondson or Casey Tallent, who’s a true freshman that’s been awfully good. And Jay Dill, another freshman who’s been up to 95, 96 as a power arm.”

Edmondson, Tallent and Dill are all right-handers. Edmondson threw just two innings as a freshman last season.

Friday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks