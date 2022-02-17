Clemson lineman done playing

The playing days for a Clemson offensive lineman are over, though he will stayed involved with the program in a different capacity.

Hunter Rayburn, who started multiple games for the Tigers this past season, has been medically disqualified because of neck/stinger issues, according to the team spokesman. Rayburn will transition into an off-field role as a student coach.

Rayburn played 603 snaps over 19 games in three seasons with the Tigers, breaking into the starting lineup for the first time this past season. He started six games as a redshirt center, four of those at center.

Rayburn ended the season there in the Cheez-It Bowl and was the presumed favorite to take over as the full-time starting center heading into the spring. With Rayburn done playing, Clemson is losing two players (fifth-year senior Matt Bockhorst) that started multiple games at the position a season ago.