Four former Tigers ranked among top players from the 2021 NFL season

Pro Football Focus this week released its PFF 101, ranking the top 101 players from the 2021 NFL season.

A quartet of former Clemson standouts made the list in Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader.

Terrell came in as the highest-ranked former Tiger in the PFF 101, checking in at No. 47.

Terrell started 16 games for the Falcons this past season, tallying 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 16 passes defended. According to PFF, the shutdown corner allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games this season while recording the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9).

Terrell earned a prestigious honor in January when he was named as a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

“A season ago, Terrell was a struggling rookie cornerback, but he is now an All Pro-caliber player despite the defense having little in the way of quality around him,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “Terrell allowed just 43.9% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, resulting in a 47.5 passer rating. He surrendered only 200 yards all season long, a figure some cornerbacks gave up in a single game during the season.”

Higgins checks in at No. 64 in the PFF 101.

In his second NFL campaign after being selected by the Bengals in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ postseason run to the Super Bowl — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

“Higgins capped off his season with a big game in the Super Bowl that ultimately fell short of securing the Bengals a ring,” Monson wrote. “His 100 receiving yards led all players from either side in the contest, but his 75-yard touchdown deserves an asterisk attached to it for the egregious no-call when he grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask. Higgins benefited from Ja’Marr Chase dominating and taking attention away from him, and he is more than capable of taking advantage of those favorable matchups.”

Wilkins appeared not-too-far behind Higgins on the list at No. 72.

The 2019 first-round draft pick posted 89 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 games this season.

“Seen as a big run-stuffing specialist, Wilkins enjoyed the best season of his career for Miami when it came to rushing the passer,” Monson wrote. “He registered 31 pressures and recorded a 70.4 pass-rushing grade, both career-best marks. His run defense was also excellent — but that was more expected. He racked up 43 defensive stops overall and played 734 snaps for the Dolphins up front.”

Reader, who, like Higgins, played a key role in the Bengals’ success this season, is ranked No. 87 in the PFF 101.

Reader started the Super Bowl for the Bengals and registered a sack in the third quarter, the second postseason sack of his career. During the regular season, he was credited with 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits. In the playoffs, he added 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.

“But for the occasional game in which he failed to make an impact, D.J. Reader was excellent this season,” Monson wrote. “He put up 28 defensive stops and 29 pressures, and was particularly good in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans in a game that was balanced on a knife-edge and run defense was a key differentiator.”

