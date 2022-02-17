Top Clemson QB target sets return visit to campus

The Clemson Insider has learned that a big-time quarterback prospect will be on campus next month.

The Loomis Chaffee School’s (Windsor, CT.) Dante Reno will be visiting Clemson on March 16. Reno — a 6-2, 195-pound sophomore — talked with Brandon Streeter on Tuesday night.

He set up a return visit with Clemson’s offensive coordinator and will be making his way to campus, along with his teammate, Olaus Alinen, who is a top-150 offensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023.

TCI previously reported that Reno and Alinen would be making some visits together, but they didn’t officially set a date in stone until Tuesday.

“I’m for sure looking forward to that,” Reno said of the upcoming visit. “It’s another one of those things that they look for, is coming back to campus and hanging around the guys, talking ball with Coach (Streeter) and watching some film. And then I’ll probably be back up again this summer. I’m really excited about that and Olaus is also really excited.”

Reno continues to build his relationship with Streeter. They don’t really talk about football that much when they’re on the phone together, instead, they talk about what’s going on with another, what’s happening at Clemson and things of that nature.

“That’s been really good,” he said of his conversations with Streeter. “He’s a good dude to talk to just about life or anything. I’ll give him a call and we’ll just talk. So, he’s been really good with that. I’m just really excited to go back down and go see him again.”

This will be Reno’s first time on campus since Streeter was elevated to his new role. He participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, back when Streeter was strictly the quarterbacks coach and J.P. Losman was still an offensive staffer.

“The biggest thing is to see how he interacts with not just the quarterbacks, but the whole offense, now that he’s the offensive coordinator,” Reno said. “We’ll see how that all goes and then, I’m really excited to see how Cade (Klubnik) plays and how D.J. (Uiagalelei) plays because I’ve known Cade a long time and it’s gonna be pretty exciting to see how does at Clemson. I think he’s gonna kill it.”

Reno, of course, is the son of a Division I head coach in Yale’s Tony Reno, who coached Cade’s older brother, Reed Klubnik, in New Haven from 2016-20.

What else is Dante looking to get out of his upcoming visit?

“I’ve already seen how the players interact with each other at camp and the day before when I went on an unofficial,” he added. “So, obviously, they’re a tight-knit group and they get along really well together. Just being around the guys again and just being around the coaches and Coach Swinney again, just talking ball with all of them and keep getting a better feel for (Clemson).”

