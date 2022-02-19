Brownell updates Hall's injury

Clemson lost more than a basketball game Saturday.

PJ Hall, the Tigers’ leading scorer, sustained a foot injury less than two minutes into Clemson’s 70-61 loss at Louisville, the Tigers’ sixth straight. It was bad enough that the Tigers’ sophomore big didn’t return after checking out of the game at the 18:53 mark of the first half.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell confirmed afterward Hall aggravated the inflammation that he’s been dealing with for much of the season in his left foot.

“Periodically, he has a little hot spot there that flares up on him,” Brownell said. “If he steps in the wrong way or someting every once in a while, it kind of gives a grab obviously. And tonight it did.”

Hall made the only shot he took Saturday before taking an “awkward step” while catching a pass, Brownell said. Hall began the day averaging 16 points and six rebounds.

“A little out-of-rhythm pass and maybe a little ill-advised,” Brownell said. “He just didn’t quite have his balance, and he just kind of stepped a little awkwardly on that (left) foot. He tweaked it or what not.

“We took him out and put some ice on it to see what it would feel like, but I knew. I told (trainer) Brad (Crowe) that there’s no reason to put him back in the game. I can’t imagine he’s going to feel better, so we just decided to shut him down.”

As for the severity of Hall’s latest flareup, Brownell said he wasn’t sure of that. Hall’s practice time has been limited during the second half of the season in order to try to calm down the inflammation before games.

Hall said earlier in the season it’s a stress reaction that he’s been dealing with going back to his playing days at Spartanburg’s Dorman High School.

“It comes and goes,” Hall said in January.

But the pain had never gotten to a point to where he couldn’t finish a game until Saturday. It further decreased the size in the frontcourt for the Tigers, who are already playing with senior forward Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle).

Whether Hall has to miss any more game action remains to be seen.

“Obviously it’s hard for us because it’s two frontcourt players,” Brownell said.

