Etienne says he got ‘chills’ watching Super Bowl, talks about text he sent to Lawrence

When the Cincinnati Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne felt like he took an L, as well.

Of course, a couple of Etienne’s former Tiger teammates are members of the Bengals, including his former roommate in Tee Higgins. The two are close, and Etienne was in attendance when Higgins and the Bengals played Hunter Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC wild-card matchup at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati back on Jan. 15.

“Honestly, I think I texted my mom when the Bengals lost. I said, ‘Dang, I felt like I lost the Super Bowl,’” Etienne said this week in an appearance on The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Clemson running back Darien Rencher. “Because me and Tee, we were roommates, and just having that relationship with him… and I had went to the Bengals versus the Raiders game to watch him and Hunter and just see them battle.”

Not only did Etienne text his mom, but he sent his former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars teammate – Trevor Lawrence – a text as well, telling him that he thinks they’ll eventually get their time to shine in the Super Bowl as well.

After watching the Super Bowl last weekend, Etienne is hungry to get on that stage with Lawrence one day.

“I felt like just watching that game – man, not gonna lie to you – I shot Trevor a text,” Etienne said. “I was like, ‘Man, we’re gonna be in the Super Bowl turning it up one day.’ So, just watching that and just being away from the game so long just kind of brought me chills. You want to experience that moment, and I feel like me and Trevor, we’ve just got to focus and do whatever we can to get there eventually to experience that one time.”

Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season in 2021 due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered in the preseason, added that it gave him confidence to see Higgins take the field for the Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL.

“For Tee to experience that so young in his career, I feel like it gives me all the confidence I need going forward to be able to get there,” Etienne said.

“Seeing @teehiggins5 accomplish that so young in his career gives me all the confidence I need going forward to get there.” @swaggy_t1 on watching the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Tp73fwNn51 — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) February 18, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks