Opening Day Photo Gallery

February 19, 2022

Clemson, SC — Opening day 2022 was a great one for Clemson as they defeated Indiana 9-0.

Check out some pictures from the Tigers’ first win of the season in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was pleased with his team’s opening day 9-0 victory over Indiana, but wants to see nine innings of focused play from his Tigers. Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV: (…)

