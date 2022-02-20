Clemson baseball unable to partake in tradition Sunday

Clemson’s baseball program was without one of its Sunday Sweep traditions at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After taking the first two games of the season’s opening series against Indiana, fans might have expected the Tigers to break out their white baseball caps, which indicates that they are going for a sweep.

The Clemson Insider has learned that those white hats have yet to arrive from Nike, in addition to some custom catching gear.

Instead, Clemson opted to go with its purple practice hats with an orange bill for Sunday’s game. Those hats have been working for the Tigers so far, as they have outscored the Hoosiers 28-4 in the season’s first two games.

The hats in question should be in sooner than later, though, hopefully in time for when the Tigers go for their next sweep.