Interest from Clemson a 'great feeling' for fast-rising Peach State LB

During the live period, Clemson stopped by the school of a talented Peach State linebacker. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wesley Goodwin visited with Woodward Academy’s (College, Park) Myles Graham.

Graham — a 6-1, 210-pound sophomore — told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers have shown interest, but they’re, of course, unable to communicate with the 2024 recruiting class directly until Sept. 1.

“He just said that they don’t really offer the class of 2024, but they like my film and my size,” Graham recalled. “They’re gonna be interested if we can build a relationship and see how it goes over the next couple of years.”

What does that mean to the Under Armor All-American?

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s obviously one of the best programs in the country. It’s a great feeling.”

Graham’s been on quite the journey.

He went from tearing his meniscus to being one of the fastest-rising prospects in the entire country. For lack of a better word, his recruitment has blown up. While rehabbing back from his torn meniscus, there were moments of weakness, but he never let that cast any doubt over his future in football.

“When I tore it, I was at my lowest, but I didn’t let it weigh me down,” Graham explained. “I kind of just kept grinding. I put all my faith in God. It’s one of the best feelings in the world seeing my hard work pay off after all that physical therapy…I feel like I earned every bit of it. I worked really hard to have what I have now.”

Believe it or not, that injury came during the first game of his freshman season. He was able to bounce back as a sophomore at Evangelical Christian High School (Fort Myers, Fla.) and recorded 130 tackles with eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Graham plays with a lot of tenacity and drive. He’s also very aggressive and physical. A player that Graham tries to emulate in his play is former University of Georgia linebacker and future first-round pick, Nakobe Dean. He has that same level of freedom to fly around the field and make plays.

Prior to transferring to Woodward Academy, Graham was able to come back and be the type of player that he set out to be. He put what he needed to on film and got positive feedback from college coaches around the country, but it didn’t come as naturally as it sounds. Graham didn’t just flip a switch. He put in the hard work and effort and earned every offer that he’s accumulated.

“I had my doubts over time,” Graham said. “I had my ups and downs, but overall, I stayed 10 toes down, I stayed hungry and everything came full circle. I got what I earned and I’m still going.”

Graham earned his first Division I offer from Dartmouth College back on Sept. 24, 2021. Though, it wasn’t until November of last year that his recruitment skyrocketed. He now has offers from 25 FBS programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, to name a few.

It’s still relatively early in Graham’s recruitment. He’s gonna take as many visits as possible and whoever shows him the most love is where he’s gonna show love in return.

