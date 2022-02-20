Tigers bring out the brooms in 5-4 win over Hoosiers

Clemson closed out opening weekend with a 5-4 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, earning the series sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who are now 3-0 on the season, thrillingly won Sunday’s series finale following a line out to right field by Bryar Hawkins that scored infielder, Benjamin Blackwell.

“It was just a great way to win the game in walk off fashion and extra innings, that’s good for your club,” head coach Monte Lee said following the series win. “It’s going to give them confidence going into those situations as we move forward. It’s great to have a game like that.”

Both teams struggled to convert runs, each leaving the bases loaded three times apiece without any runs in return.

Sophomore left-hander Caden Grice earns the win in his first outing of the season for the Tigers following a clutch relief campaign in extra innings. Senior Brayden Tucker earns the loss for the Hoosiers.

“We’ve talked about it multiple times, but he [head coach Monte Lee] knows I’m always ready no matter the situation,” Grice said. “I’ve told him that multiple times whether he needs me to start a game, close a game, just relief in the middle, it doesn’t matter. I’m always ready any opportunity he needs me on the mound.”

Indiana struck first in the first inning of play with a solo homer to centerfield by shortstop Phillip Glasser. Clemson quickly matched the score thanks to a sac-fly to left field by Caden Grice to score Dylan Brewer.

The Hoosiers took back the lead though in the second with an RBI single from Brock Tibbitts, Clemson stormed back in the third, retaking the lead 3-2 thanks to a 413 foot, two-run bomb to right-field by Caden Grice.

Indiana outfielder Bobby Whalen came up with an answer in the sixth with two outs, doubling up the middle along with tacking on another run following a walk with the bases loaded, giving Indiana the lead by one.

The Tigers tied the game once again in the seventh with a run walked in by infielder Bryar Hawkins. Into extra innings, Clemson secured the win for good thanks to a fly out to right field with one out that scored grad-transfer Benjamin Blackwell in the tenth.

Clemson opens up mid-week play this Tuesday, Feb. 22, playing host to the College of Charleston. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.