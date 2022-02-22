Bresee making progress in ACL recovery

Bryan Bresee is making progress in his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in the second half of Clemson’s game at N.C. State back on Sept. 25.

The Tigers’ star defensive tackle, who underwent surgery for his torn ACL on Oct. 8, looks to have started a sprint program as he continues his rehab.

Bresee posted a video via Twitter on Tuesday showing him jogging and sprinting at Clemson’s indoor practice facility with a knee brace on his left leg.

It’s a significant step in the recovery process for Bresee five months into rehab and a welcome sight for Clemson fans, who will be happy to see him back on the field this coming season.

Bresee was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games prior to the injury. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in those four games (all starts).

The former five-star prospect and former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene as a freshman All-American in 2020, becoming the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). He enters 2022 credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 16 games (14 starts).

