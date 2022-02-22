Mutual interest between Clemson, former teammate of current Tigers' freshman

There is mutual interest between Clemson and a talented cornerback in the class of 2024, who has a connection to the Tigers.

Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad “BJ” Brown II has heard from Clemson quite a few times and is hopeful that an offer will be coming his way soon.

“I just know that the offer is coming,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “I just finished my sophomore year, so I’m just waiting for it to officially come from Coach (Mike) Reed.”

Being that Brown is a sophomore, he can’t communicate directly with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, though Reed has made it known that the Tigers are seriously interested in him. Brown has also heard the same thing from his now-former teammate, Sherrod Covil, Jr.

“That’s my dog,” he said of Covil. “We ain’t just friends, we are family. To play with him, especially in his last year, I consider it an honor because I’m now following behind in his footsteps.”

Covil (6-0, 190) signed with Clemson during the early signing period and officially enrolled last month. He’s already adapting to life as a freshman and will soon undergo his first spring practice as a Tiger.

“He said it felt like family to him,” he added. “That’s why he went. Of course, he tells me about the facilities and things like that, which is great to hear. But for right now, I’m just waiting for the (offer) to come through, but I’m definitely ready to come see and visit.”

Brown will get the opportunity to visit Clemson this spring. He said that he will definitely make it a priority to not only pay his former teammate a visit but to see what The Valley entails and has to offer.

Brown is intrigued by Reed’s reputation as a talent developer. It’s evident in his work with guys like AJ Terrell and Trayvon Mullen, who now play for the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, and most recently with Andrew Booth, Jr. and Mario Goodrich, who are bound to be top draft choices come April’s draft.

“I just know that he does develop talent,” he said of Reed. “I’m just looking forward to building a relationship with him.”

While Brown looks to build relationships with college coaches, he’s also looking to build off Oscar Smith’s back-to-back state titles. As he previously stated, he’s following in Covil’s footsteps, and with that comes the added responsibility of leadership. He’s already taken on that leadership role, as he strives to help Oscar Smith earn a third-straight championship.

“I’m always working,” Brown said. “Right now, what I’m doing is getting some of my teammates that work, so we can go ahead and three-peat next year. It starts now. I don’t want to wait until the season to start before I assume that role. I’m assuming that role now.”

This past season, Brown was able to showcase his talent, but at the same time, he was able to see what he needs to work on in the offseason. Brown predicates his game on his speed and ball skills. He also doesn’t want you to forget about his track background.

“I mean, I feel like I’m a student of the game,” Brown said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I enjoy playing the (cornerback) position. I feel like I can play anywhere in the secondary. I had a good season this year. I gave up no touchdowns and only gave up one pass. I guess I’m doing something right.”

Brown (6-0, 175) has caught the eye of several high-profile universities and has already earned upwards of 20 offers from Power 5 program. Though, right now, he’s focused on his training and getting better each and every day.

“What’s given is easily taken,” he said. “Right now, I’m just focused on doing everything I can to keep these offers and get more.”

Brown was honest in what he’s searching for in a school at the next level. This offseason’s coaching carousel opened up his eyes to what he’s ultimately going to base his decision on when it comes time to sit down and decide on his future.

Though, he obviously has some time before he’ll even be thinking about that.

“Truthfully, I’ve seen so many coaching changes right now, so I have made it a priority of mine not to fall in love with the coaching staff, but actually fall in love with the school,” Brown said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!