Springing around the ACC: Wake Forest

Clemson will begin spring practice March 2, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring starting with the eight teams on the Tigers’ schedule. Next up is Wake Forest.

Head coach: Dave Clawson (ninth year)

2021 record: 11-3, 7-1 ACC

Key personnel losses: RB Christian Beal-Smith, WR Jaquarii Roberson, OT Zach Tom, DE Luiji Vilain, LB Luke Masterson, DB Ja’Sir Taylor, K Nick Sciba

Key returners/additions: QB Sam Hartman, RB Justice Ellison, WR A.T. Perry, WR Taylor Morin, DE Rondell Bothroyd, DB Caelen Carson, DL Kobie Turner

Spring gleaning: Wake isn’t returning every starter like it did last season, but the Demon Deacons have a solid foundation in place as they try to defend their Atlantic Division title. Hartman is back after being one of the nation’s most prolific passers a season ago while Perry, at 6-foot-5, was on the receiving end of 15 touchdown passes, making up one of the ACC’s top QB-WR tandems. Defensively, Bothroyd is returning after finishing second on the team in sacks a season ago, but there are some questions the Demon Deacons have to start trying to answer this spring.

Their leading rusher (Beal-Smith), leading tackler (Masterson) and second-leading receiver (Roberson) have all moved on. Tom and Sciba, both first-team all-ACC performers last season, are also headed to the NFL, leaving plenty of important starting jobs up for grabs. And after yielding the third-most rushing yards in the conference last season, the middle of the Demon Deacons’ defense needs improving, which is where Wake is hoping Turner can help. A 6-3, 290-pound defensive tackle, Turner was a three-time FCS All-American at Richmond before transferring. Wake will host Clemson on Sept. 24

Spring game: April 16 at Truist Field

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks