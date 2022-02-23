The latest on a top Clemson D-line target

One of the top defensive line targets that Clemson hosted for its elite junior day last month is looking to get back on campus in the not-too-distant future.

Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.) four-star Darron Reed told The CIemson Insider he anticipates likely returning to Tiger Town for the April 9 spring game.

“Really excited for it,” he said. “Can’t wait to get up there.”

Reed (6-4, 260) has continued to hear from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on a weekly basis since the Jan. 29 elite junior day.

“They’re just checking in on me and trying to get me back up there and stuff,” Reed said.

Reed made his first visit to Clemson last October for the Florida State game before making his way back to campus for the elite junior day.

Asked what stood out to him most about the junior day visit when reflecting on it, Reed said, “The coaches, how big they are on their players, seeing them after school and not just focused on football.”

Clemson extended an offer to Reed in early January, and he feels the Tigers are one of the teams that have been recruiting him the hardest, along with Florida State.

The interest from Clemson and how heavily he is being pursued by the program means a lot to Reed.

“It’s a big deal, knowing what kind of program they have and how prestigious it is up there,” he said. “It’s a big-time thing.”

In addition to Clemson, Reed is eyeing upcoming visits to schools such as FSU, Miami, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee, although he had yet to set any dates for those trips at the time he spoke with TCI.

With the exception of Bama, all of the aforementioned schools have offered Reed, who plans to drop his top schools list on May 18 but doesn’t have a commitment date in mind right now.

“It’s still kind of up in the air,” he said. “I really haven’t put a thought to it.”

Clemson likes Reed’s positional flexibility across the defensive line and has talked to him about potentially playing defensive tackle or defensive end.

What will he bring to the defensive line for whichever team lands his commitment in the future?

“They’ll be getting a dominant player, athletic interior D-lineman that can play any position on the D-line,” he said. “So, they’ll be getting a little bit of everything out of me.”

Reed is a consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services and ranked as a top-300 national prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN (No. 277) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 290).

