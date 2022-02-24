Congrats to Coach Brownell

With last night’s win over Wake Forest, Coach Brad Brownell has become the first Clemson Basketball coach to win 100 ACC games.

Hired in 2010, Brownell has an overall record of 214 wins and 165 losses (.565 win percentage). His record in the ACC now stands at 100 wins and 111 losses.

Congrats to Clemson coach Brad Brownell on becoming first Clemson coach to win 100 ACC regular season games. He reached that number with 80-69 won over a 21-win Wake Forest team Wednesday night — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) February 24, 2022

