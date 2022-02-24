Congrats to Coach Brownell

By February 24, 2022 2:56 pm

With last night’s win over Wake Forest, Coach Brad Brownell has become the first Clemson Basketball coach to win 100 ACC games.

Hired in 2010, Brownell has an overall record of 214 wins and 165 losses (.565 win percentage). His record in the ACC now stands at 100 wins and 111 losses.

