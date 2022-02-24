Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

However, the Dolphins wanted Watson’s legal issues resolved before finalizing a deal. Thus, a deal didn’t get done, with no settlement of the lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.

Although the Dolphins weren’t willing to trade for Watson without his legal situation being settled, and though Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal lawsuits, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that multiple NFL teams are willing to taking a chance on trading for Watson, as long as his criminal charges are resolved.

“The teams currently willing to do a deal without a settlement of the civil cases aren’t known,” Florio wrote. “But they’re out there, lurking and strategizing and planning as the quarterback carousel prepares to spin.” Florio also reported that the Carolina Panthers were one team willing to trade for Watson last year regardless of his civil or criminal cases, but Florio says Watson wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers. According to a recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams on Watson’s “radar” as preferred trade destinations.

Last year, the Dolphins refused to trade for Deshaun Watson without a settlement of the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him; currently, multiple teams are willing to do the deal without a settlement of the civil cases. https://t.co/VCw7mrGeOx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks