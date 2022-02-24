Nation’s No. 1 LB hearing from Clemson

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker, and one of the top prospects in the 2024 class regardless of position – Jefferson (Ga.) High School’s Sammy Brown – has been hearing from Clemson through his dad/coach.

While the Tigers can’t actively reach out to Brown yet because of NCAA rules and the fact he is a sophomore, he told The Clemson Insider that members of Clemson’s staff have been communicating with his father, Michael Brown, who is the associate head football coach at Jefferson.

“He has been communicating with (strength and conditioning) coach (Joey) Batson just through being friends,” Sammy said. “Along with (defensive coordinator/linebackers) coach (Wes) Goodwin a good bit!”

Of course, Clemson typically doesn’t begin offering prospects until the summer before their junior year, and thus the Tigers haven’t started offering 2024 recruits to date.

However, based on what Goodwin has conveyed to Sammy’s dad, Sammy is anticipating an eventual offer from Clemson.

“Just to keep working and keep getting better,” Sammy said of Goodwin’s message to him via his dad. “And to expect an offer as long as my grades stay up!”

Hearing that an offer from Clemson looks to be in the cards means a lot to Sammy, the No. 1 linebacker and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

“It’s really amazing to know that an offer from Clemson is coming,” he said. “That’s always been a historically great program and has always produced great linebackers!”

Notre Dame and Michigan State have offered Sammy this year, joining schools such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech on his offer list.

While things can always change, right now, Sammy doesn’t expect to make his commitment decision until during his senior season or possibly after it. He is scheduled to visit Ohio State and Oklahoma in April and intends to check out other schools this spring as well.

“Everything is still wide open,” he said of where his recruitment stands at this point in the process, “and I want to try to get to some of the schools that recently offered me.”

Sammy camped at Clemson last summer, returned to campus for the Boston College game in early October and told TCI he “definitely” plans to make it back to Tiger Town sometime this spring and/or summer.

A multi-sport athlete, Sammy won a state championship in wrestling earlier this month and also competes in track and field.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks