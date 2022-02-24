Peach State standout set to visit Tiger Town soon

Peach State standout set to visit Tiger Town soon

Recruiting

Peach State standout set to visit Tiger Town soon

By February 24, 2022 8:57 pm

By |

The Clemson Insider has learned that a Georgia-based defensive end in the class of 2023 has set a visit to Clemson.

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star AJ Hoffler confirmed to TCI that he will be on campus on March 5 for Clemson’s Junior Day.

At the beginning of last month, Hoffler heard from Lemanski Hall and has kept in consistent contact with Clemson’s defensive ends coach since then. Now, he’ll be paying a visit to Clemson’s campus.

Hoffler — a 6-5, 245-pound junior — is considered by Rivals to be the nation’s No. 29 defensive end and No. 24 prospect in the Peach State for the 2023 recruiting class.

This past season, Hoffler recorded 51 tackles (21 for loss), 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (…)

4hr

NFL receivers beware of Terrell Island. Former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell locked down opposing wideouts all season long during the 2021 NFL campaign, earning second-team (…)

6hr

With last night’s win over Wake Forest, Coach Brad Brownell has become the first Clemson Basketball coach to win 100 ACC games. Hired in 2010, Brownell has an overall record of 214 wins and 165 losses (.565 (…)

10hr

The Clemson Insider has learned that a Georgia-based offensive lineman in the class of 2024 has set a visit to Clemson. Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.) four-star Danel Calhoun confirmed to TCI that he (…)

reply
13hr

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months. With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home