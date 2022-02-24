Swinney shows his support for USFL team

Growing up in Pelham, Ala., Dabo Swinney became a fan of the Birmingham Stallions, a franchise in the United States Football League that competed in all three USFL seasons from 1983-85.

Now that a new version of the USFL is back and so are the Birmingham Stallions, that’s who Swinney will be rooting for after the 2022 USFL season kicks off April 16.

Clemson’s head coach showed his support for the Stallions earlier this week, welcoming former Florida International quarterback Alex McGough to the team when he was selected by the Stallions with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft on Tuesday night in Birmingham.

“Man, I am so excited about the Birmingham Stallions,” Swinney said in a video from the USFL’s official Twitter account. “Growing up south of Birmingham, no pro sports, the Birmingham Stallions became my pro team. So, I’m really, really excited to see them come back to Birmingham, and it’s such an honor and a privilege to be able to announce the first-round draft pick and the quarterback for the Birmingham Stallions, Alex McGough. Alex, welcome to the team, and go Stallions!”

And Clemson HC Dabo Swinney also welcomes Alex McGough to the Stallions! pic.twitter.com/HRkq61q1Yi — USFL (@USFL) February 23, 2022

