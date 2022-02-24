Two Clemson legends named to South Carolina Football Hall of Fame

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its 9th enshrinement ceremony with new Class of 2021 inductees.

The Class of 2021 inductees include former Clemson greats Jeff Bostic and Chester McGlockton. They will be inducted along with Peter Boulware (Columbia, SC/FSU), Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC/SCSCU) and Rick Sanford (Rock Hill, SC/USC).

The 9th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit is set for 5:30 p.m. April 29, 2022 at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Rd. Legendary SC State head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries is scheduled to help host this year’s festivities. The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy and 2021 Humanitarian of the Year recipients will also be honored at the ceremony, along with the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award winner. You can purchase your seats, tables of 10, and Honoree sponsorships at www.scfootballhof.org/shop.

Bostic is a Greensboro, N.C. native that played center at Clemson (1977-1979) and was an All-ACC performer in 1979. After college, Bostic was signed as a free agent by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in 1980. He would go on to play in four Super Bowls, winning three. He was a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XVII, XXII, XXVI) and was named to the 1983 Pro Bowl during his 14 NFL seasons in Washington (1980-1993). Bostic would start 149 games, plus all three Super Bowl wins, and was part of the famous and legendary Washington offensive line called “The Hogs”. He is the only Clemson player to have played for three Super Bowl Championship teams. Bostic also is the only center in NFL history to snap the ball to three different Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks in Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.