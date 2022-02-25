Clemson softball routs Boston in walk-off fashion

A capacity crowd turned out for Clemson softball’s home opener Saturday, and the Tigers gave their fans plenty to cheer about.

Clemson walked off with a mercy-rule victory over Boston at McWhorter Stadium in its first game of the Clemson Classic. Alia Logoleo’s two-run home run capped a six-run fifth inning for the Tigers to end the game, 8-0.

Led by Cammy Pereira’s three-hit day, Clemson (8-3) pounded out 12 hits against Boston’s Allison Boaz (2-3). Logoleo and Aby Vieira each had two hits, Marissa Guimbarda hit her third home run of the season, and McKenzie Clark drove in two runs for the Tigers, who won their third straight game. Clemson will take on Saint Francis in its second game of the day at 5 p.m.

Valerie Cagle (5-2) went the distance up the win in the circle, working out of trouble at times to limit the Terriers to three hits. Boston (4-7) had at least one baserunner in three innings and put a runner in scoring position in the first, second and fourth frames, but Cagle got a strikeout and two groundouts in those innings to end the threats.

Cagle, who worked a clean third and fifth, struck out two and walked two.

