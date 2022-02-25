Clemson softball wins first two games of Clemson Classic

Clemson softball’s team kept its momentum going on the first day of the Clemson Classic.

The ninth-ranked Tigers began the home portion of their schedule with a pair of wins Friday at McWhorter Stadium. After run-ruling Boston in its tournament opener, Clemson capped an unblemished day with a 2-0 win over Saint Francis in front of a capacity crowd of 1,616 fans.

The Tigers (9-3), who have won 18 straight home games dating back to last season, will go for their fifth straight win when they continue tournament play against Akron at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Since starting the winning streak by blanking then-No. 5 Washington in its final game of the St. Pete-Clearwater Elite Invitational last week, Clemson has outscored its opponents 17-2.

“There’s nothing like a home atmosphere. There’s nothing like it,” said right-fielder Marissa Guimbarda, who had two extra-base hits, including her third home run of the season, and two RBIs on the day. “Having our walk-up songs, our people and our community around us, I don’t think that’s something I’ll ever get over.”

Sam Russ (2-for-3) was the only Tiger to finish with multiple hits in Clemson’s latest victory, which didn’t come easy.

Clemson and Saint Francis were scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Russ reached on a one-out single and stole second to move into scoring position. Russ advanced to third on McKenzie Clark’s flyout to right, but the throw back into the infield got away from shortstop Jordan Pietrzykoski, allowing Russ to scamper home.

“You have somebody as fast as Sam, she can create a lot of havoc out there,” Clemson coach John Rittman said. “One missed relay throw cost them a run. That’s what she does. She’s just that type of player. Very dynamic and just very heads-up on that play.”

Guimbarda then doubled home pinch-runner Carlee Shannon to provide further support for right-hander Regan Spencer (2-0), who combined with Game 1 starter Valerie Cagle to yield just eight hits on the day. Spencer, who had pitched just 4 ⅔ innings on the season coming in, got some help from her defense throughout to face just four batters over the minimum.

Saint Francis loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the second. Spencer induced a popout and a groundout to third baseman Alia Logoleo, who threw home for the second out. JoJo Hyatt’s throw to first trying to complete the double play was late, but Bailey Taylor threw back to Hyatt to nab Rachel Marsden trying to score from second to keep the Red Flash off the board.

The Red Flash got the leadoff hitter on in the fifth when Logoleo threw wide of first base on Jordan Frank’s grounder, but Frank was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. Saint Francis’ final threat came in the seventh when the Red Flash’s first two batters reached, but shortstop Maddie Moore stabbed Marsden’s liner and turned it into a double play.

“Our defense made some big plays late in the game, a couple of double plays that were huge to get us out of innings,” Rittman said. “We threw the ball away a little bit in that game. but Regan a great job of getting out of those innings.

“She just gets a lot of ground balls, and if we play defense behind her, she’s going to be effective.”

Spencer then got Ashley Orischak to fly out to preserve another shutout, lowering the team’s earned run average to 1.18 on the season. Clemson has allowed just two earned runs during its winning streak.

“Just really happy with our performance today,” Rittman said. “Two really tough-fought victories. Good teams find ways to win close games, and we did that today.”

