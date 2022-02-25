Free agency talk on Mike Williams

With the NFL offseason underway, speculation and rumors about where the top free agents will end up is starting to heat up. Among this year’s top targets is former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams.

Currently with the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams is arguably the top wide receiver on the market, making him a big-time target for many teams.

However, it’s starting to sound like L.A. may use the franchise tag on Williams.

Williams finished last season with 76 catches for 1,146 yards. He also had nine touchdowns.

If tagged, Williams would make close to $20 million on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. If not tagged, he would be able to negotiate with any team beginning March 14.

