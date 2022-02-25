Springing around the ACC: Boston College

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring starting with the eight teams on the Tigers’ schedule. Next up is Boston College.

Head coach: Jeff Hafley (third year)

2021 record: 6-6, 2-6 ACC

Key personnel losses: QB Dennis Grosel, TE Trae Barry, OL Zion Johnson, OL Alec Lindstrom, DB Brandon Sebastian

Key returners/additions: QB Phil Jurkovec, RB Patrick Garwo, WR Zay Flowers, WR Dino Tomlin, OL Christian Mahogany, DE Marcus Valdez, LB Kam Arnold, DB Jaiden Woodbey

Spring gleaning: The Eagles attained bowl eligibility last season despite dealing with injuries at quarterback. Grosel has exhausted his eligibility, but Boston College has its top four tacklers returning to a defense that finished third in the ACC in points allowed (22.2 per game). The Eagles also have their sack leader returning (Valdez).

But the biggest news for Boston College during the offseason was Jurkovec’s decision to return for a fifth season. Now the emphasis has to be on keeping him healthy. A surefire NFL prospect, Jurkovec might be already training for the next level if not for a wrist injury that limited him to just six games a season ago. He’s got his top target back (Flowers) and a Maryland transfer that should give the Eagles more help out wide (Tomlin). There’s also a 1,000-yard rusher in the backfield (Garwo), but the Eagles are losing four starters along the offensive line, something they will have to start addressing this spring. Boston College will host Clemson on Oct. 8.

Spring game: April 9 at Alumni Stadium