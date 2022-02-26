Clemson clamps down on Boston College, starts first ACC winning streak

Clemson has played consecutive games without its starting frontcourt. The Tigers have won both of them.

Three days earlier, it was more than half a hundred combined points from Chase Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor that propelled Clemson to an upset of Wake Forest. On Saturday, the Tigers’ defense stole the show.

Now Clemson (14-15, 6-12 ACC) has its first winning streak in ACC play following a 70-60 victory at Boston College. Chase Hunter poured in a career-high 23 points while Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points, and Clemson held the Eagles (11-17, 6-12) to just 36% shooting in their own building, a vast improvement from the teams’ first meeting more than a month earlier.

Again without the services of two of its top three scorers in Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle) and PJ Hall (foot), Clemson also got a lift from freshman center Ben Middlebrooks, who posted career-highs in points (8), rebounds (9) and minutes (27).

Boston College made more than 48% of its shots back on Jan. 15 to escape Littlejohn Coliseum with a two-point win, pulling off one of the largest comebacks in ACC history in the process. This time around, Clemson clamped down to eventually pull away in what began as a tightly contested contest.

The Tigers trailed 35-34 with 15:03 left before holding the Eagles without a field goal for more than 8 minutes. Clemson took the lead on three free throws from Hunter, who scored eight straight points to ignite a 17-2 run that gave the Tigers their largest lead, 51-37, with 7:32 left.

Boston College answered with a 16-8 spurt over the next 5 minutes and change to get back within single digits, but defense again came through for the Tigers to stifle Boston College’s momentum. Naz Bohannon came up with a diving steal and got a timeout to preserve possession for Clemson with 1:40 left, and the Tigers made 11 of 14 free throws in the final 63 seconds to close out the win.

After going for 22 points against Wake Forest, Hunter set a new career-high in points for the second time in as many games, finishing 7 of 9 from the field and 8 of 10 from the charity stripe. He scored 17 of his points after halftime. The Tigers also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from David Collins.

Clemson led 28-25 at the half behind 11 first-half points from Dawes, whose hot shooting against Wake Forest carried over to the start of Saturday’s game. Dawes, coming off a 19-point performance against the Demon Deacons, knocked down four of his first six shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Nick Honor scored seven of his nine points in the first 20 minutes, and the Tigers also got more productive minutes from Middlebrooks in his second straight start in Hall’s absence. The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder scored four points and had a career-high in rebounds (6) before halftime.

Middlebrooks’ layup with 1:15 left capped a 15-8 spurt to end the first half for the Tigers, who held Boston College to 20% shooting before the break. The defense continued to make life difficult for the Eagles from there, which, combined with more help from the backcourt, was good enough to keep Clemson in the win column without a couple of key pieces.

This story will be updated.

