Clemson smashes Hartford to move to 6-0

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers scored early and often as they smashed Hartford 13-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to extend their win streak to six.

Clemson took the lead in the first inning. With one away, Tyler Corbitt singled to third base. Cooper Ingle was hit by a pitch with two outs, then Corbitt and Ingle advanced on a wild pitch. Bryar Hawkins singled to score Corbitt and Ingle, and the Tigers led 2-0 after one.

Hartford fought right back to tie the game in the second.

In the bottom of the second, Clemson took the lead right back thanks to some free 90s. Blake Wright, Benjamin Blackwell and Dylan Brewer all walked. Wright scored on a sacrifice fly by Corbitt, and the Tigers led 3-2.

More free 90s helped Clemson in the fifth. Ingle and Hawkins started with walks before Max Wagner was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Chad Fairey singled to right to score Ingle. Hawkins scored on catcher’s interference and the Tigers led 5-2 after five.

In the sixth inning, Clemson plated four more runs. Caden Grice and Ingle walked to start the rally before Hawkins singled to center to score Grice. With one out, Wagner scored Ingle on a sac fly. Then, Fairey hit a two-run home run to center.

The Tigers weren’t done. In the seventh, Grice walked and advanced to second on a single by Ingle. With one out, Wagner singled to load the bases. Fairey then singled to right to score Grice and Ingle before Mac Starbuck singled to score Wagner. Brewer also singled to score Fairey.

Nick Clayton got the start for the second Saturday in a row. Clayton went four innings and gave up six hits, two runs and two earned runs. Ty Olenchuk pitched great in relief, going three scoreless innings and only giving up two hits.

The Hawks scored one in the top of the ninth.

Clemson moved to 6-0 on the season and will go for the sweep this afternoon.