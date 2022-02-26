ESPN's Dinich doesn't have confidence in Clemson

This ESPN writer/analyst is down on Clemson heading into the 2022 season.

On The ESPN College Football Podcast this week, while discussing NC State head coach Dave Doeren’s new contract extension through the 2026 season, ESPN’s Heather Dinich wondered if the Wolfpack is the team to beat in the ACC in 2022.

Dinich also expressed her lack of confidence in Clemson going into next season amid all the turnover that has taken place on Dabo Swinney’s staff this offseason.

“The ACC’s Atlantic Division just blows me away right now, because we’re not talking about Clemson – we’re talking about NC State and Dave Doeren,” Dinich said. “And if there’s one team in the country that I don’t have confidence right now in, it’s Clemson because of all of the changes that they made and their staff changes and everything that’s going on with them. Is NC State really the team to beat right now?”

Clemson’s staff, of course, has undergone substantial change since the 2021 regular season ended, with Swinney having to replace both former defensive coordinator Brent Venables and former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott after they became the next head coaches at Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively.

Along with Venables and Elliott, the Tigers also lost former defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who joined Venables’ staff at Oklahoma as the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator/run defense.

Additionally, Robbie Caldwell retired as Clemson’s offensive line coach and has been replaced by Thomas Austin, with Caldwell transitioning into an off-field role with the program as a director of high school relations.

Wes Goodwin was promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and added the role of co-defensive coordinator for safeties coach Mickey Conn, while offensively, Clemson promoted Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Nick Eason, meanwhile, was hired from Auburn to replace Bates as the Tigers’ new defensive tackles coach.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) finished third in the Atlantic Division in 2021 and saw its streak of six straight ACC titles and six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances come to an end, but still managed to win 10 games for an 11th straight season following a 2-2 start.

NC State (9-3, 6-2) finished second in the Atlantic behind Wake Forest (11-3, 7-1), which fell to Pittsburgh, 45-21, in the ACC Championship Game.

