Springing around the ACC: Florida State

Clemson will begin spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring starting with the eight teams on the Tigers’ schedule. Next up is Florida State.

Head coach: Mike Norvell (third year)

2021 record: 5-7, 4-4 ACC

Key personnel losses: RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Andrew Parchment, DE Jermaine Johnson, DE Keir Thomas

Key returners/additions: QB Jordan Travis, OL Darius Washington, OL Kayden Lyles, WR Ontaria Wilson, WR Winston Wright Jr., WR Mycah Pittman, WR/TE Johnny Wilson, DT Robert Cooper, DE Jared Verse, LB DJ Lundy, LB Kalen DeLoach, DB Jammie Robinson

Spring gleaning: Florida State made incremental progress last season, increasing its win total from three to five in Year 2 of the Mike Norvell era. The Seminoles did it with a strong running game and a defense that, while not great statistically, put a ton of pressure on quarterbacks with a disruptive front four. The spring figures to be a time for the Seminoles to try to keep their strengths intact while improving on their weaknesses, though that will be easier said than done.

FSU returns multiple starting offensive linemen, but the conference’s fourth-best rushing attack will need a new lead back with their leading rusher (Corbin) gone. Johnson led the ACC in sacks a season ago while Thomas chipped in 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, so FSU has massive holes to fill at defensive end. And while Travis returns to direct FSU’s offense for the second straight season, the Seminoles’ offense could use more balance after finishing ninth in the league in passing. FSU has added an influx of transfer receivers, including Wright (West Virginia), Pittman (Oregon) and Wilson (Arizona State), to help with that. FSU will host Clemson on Oct. 15.

Spring game: April 9 at Doak Campbell Stadium

