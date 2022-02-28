Clemson expressing interest in elite Alabama RB with connection to Tigers

Clemson has recently started to express interest in the high school teammate of two future Tigers in Kylon Griffin and TJ Dudley.

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb has received interest from the Tigers and went into depth about what he’s been hearing from Clemson and if he plans to visit soon.

“I got to talk to the running back a little bit,” Cobb told The Clemson Insider. “He told me that he liked my film and stuff like that. I haven’t really been in touch with them lately, though.”



When we spoke with Cobb, he acknowledged that multiple members of Clemson’s staff — C.J. Spiller, Brandon Streeter and Lemanski Hall — all followed him on Twitter as of late. So, he feels like it’s a great sign of things to come.

Cobb — a 5-11, 180-pound junior — texted with Spiller last week and they got on the phone for a little bit.

“We just talked about how things were going with each other and we talked about my track practice and stuff like that,” he said. “We’ve just been texting a little bit. It’s really cool to be able to sit down and talk to (Coach Spiller) like that.”

Griffin and Dudley both signed with Clemson at the beginning of the month. Cobb grew up playing with both of the future Tigers, so he indicated that he’s really close with each of them. With that being said, what have they told Cobb about Clemson?

“They told me that they love and it’s a great place to be around,” Cobb said. “They just love the family feel of it and how it’s just a great, comfortable place to be at.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Cobb hasn’t sat down and thought through his options just yet. He’s aiming to take a couple of visits this spring, which will likely put things into further perspective. Cobb is planning to visit the University of Tennessee on March 5, he’ll also be visiting Auburn on March 19 and UCF on March 26. He also visited UNC in January.

Right now, Cobb is looking to visit Clemson on March 11.

“I’m looking forward to getting up there and meeting everybody in person,” he said.

This past season, he rushed for over 2,000 yards and totaled over 500 receiving yards. Once prospective college teams were able to get ahold of his film, that’s when the offers came rushing in. Cobb is as humble as they come, so he views the offers as a testament to all the hard work he’s put in and the blocking he’s received upfront.

As for Cobb and his game, he’s very versatile out of the backfield, has really good receiving skills and feels like he can do things that other running backs can’t. Cobb has exceptional vision and hits holes hard. Once he gets in the open field, he’s very adept at making people miss.

Cobb, a consensus four-star prospect, is considered by 247Sports to be the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 295 prospect in the nation for the class of 2023.

–Photo for this article courtesy of @jeremiahcobb23 on Instagram

