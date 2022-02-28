Former Tiger reportedly re-upping with Jaguars

A former Clemson standout is reportedly re-upping with his current NFL team.

Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Shatley has spent his entire NFL career (2014-21) with the Jaguars after originally signing with the franchise as an undrafted rookie on May 12, 2014. He has started 18 games for the Jags over the past two seasons and made 33 starts in his NFL career.

Shatley began his Clemson career (2009-13) as a fullback for the Tigers, before moving to the defensive line in 2010 and the offensive line in the spring of 2012. He played in 51 games and made 27 starts during his career as a Tiger, including 25 starts on offense over his final two seasons when he registered 60 knockdowns over 1,776 snaps.

As a senior in 2013, Shatley was a team captain and earned third-team All-ACC honors. As a junior in 2012, he was named a Strength & Conditioning All-American by the NSCA.

The #Jaguars are re-signing OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35M guaranteed, source said. It was a priority to re-sign the versatile Shatley, who started 18 games over the past two seasons and is a team leader. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

