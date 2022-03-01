14th-ranked Tigers shut out Bulldogs for seventh-straight win

No. 14 Clemson earned its seventh-straight win Tuesday afternoon by a score of 6-0 over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers got on the board quick in the first, but the game ultimately came down to a huge third inning where Clemson brought in a total of four runs with back-to-back home runs from two-way player Valerie Cagle and outfielder Marissa Guimbarda.

Righthander Regan Spencer earned the win in the circle for the Tigers, her third win of the season. Starter Andrea Lyon took the loss for the Bulldogs.

Clemson got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a sac fly to left field by the graduate Guimbarda that brought in Sam Russ with the bases loaded to put the Tigers up 1-0.

With runners on first and second and no outs in the third, Cagle hit a three-run bomb to right field to extend Clemson’s lead to 4-0. Guimbarda quickly followed suit, hitting a solo homer to left field for her second RBI of the day.

Into the fourth, Guimbarda struck yet again, this time with an RBI double to center field for the final score of 6-0.

Guimbarda led the Tigers on the day with three RBIs, two hits, a double, and a homer. With her home run, Guimbarda improved to 52 career home runs and extended her streak to three straight games with a ball leaving the park.

The Tigers open up ACC play for the 2022 season with a three-game series this weekend versus Virginia Tech. Game one is scheduled for Friday, March 4, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium.

