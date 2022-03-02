More attrition at center — and Clemson's plan to address it

The attrition in the middle of Clemson’s offensive line continues heading into the spring, which will force the Tigers to explore more outside options up front.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said interior offensive lineman Mason Trotter won’t participate this spring and is “probably going to be out for most of the season” after missing the Tigers’ bowl game for unspecified reasons. Swinney declined to specify a reason for Trotter’s absence before Clemson’s first spring practice Wednesday, though he said it’s not a legal or university matter and that Trotter is still with the team.

“In good standing. Great kid,” Swinney said of Trotter. “Unfortunately, probably not going to be available for most of the season.”

The news comes after Clemson lost Hunter Rayburn, who ended the season as the starting center, had his playing career come to an end because of a medical disqualification. Matt Bockhorst, who started games at center and guard last season, also exhausted his eligibility this past season.

Trotter, who started multiple games at center and guard last season, was the only player on the roster heading into the spring with starting experience at center. Swinney said guard Will Putnam will move over this spring to help with the depth at the position.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Linthicum and redshirt sophomore Trent Howard are the only other centers that will go through the spring.

Swinney said it only adds to the importance of those players having a good spring, but the Tigers’ next starter at the position may not be on the roster. Clemson was already active in the transfer portal looking for interior offensive linemen during the offseason, and Swinney admitted that will continue through the spring and into the summer as the Tigers search for at least one more experienced option in the middle of the offensive.

Asked if bringing in multiple transfer linemen is a possibility, Swinney said he wasn’t sure. But he didn’t rule it out.

“We need to probably look at all measures to at least get a guy,” Swinney said.