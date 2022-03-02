More attrition at center — and Clemson's plan to address it

More attrition at center — and Clemson's plan to address it

Football

More attrition at center — and Clemson's plan to address it

By March 2, 2022 4:07 pm

By |

The attrition in the middle of Clemson’s offensive line continues heading into the spring, which will force the Tigers to explore more outside options up front.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said interior offensive lineman Mason Trotter won’t participate this spring and is “probably going to be out for most of the season” after missing the Tigers’ bowl game for unspecified reasons. Swinney declined to specify a reason for Trotter’s absence before Clemson’s first spring practice Wednesday, though he said it’s not a legal or university matter and that Trotter is still with the team.

“In good standing. Great kid,” Swinney said of Trotter. “Unfortunately, probably not going to be available for most of the season.”

The news comes after Clemson lost Hunter Rayburn, who ended the season as the starting center, had his playing career come to an end because of a medical disqualification. Matt Bockhorst, who started games at center and guard last season, also exhausted his eligibility this past season.

Trotter, who started multiple games at center and guard last season, was the only player on the roster heading into the spring with starting experience at center. Swinney said guard Will Putnam will move over this spring to help with the depth at the position.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Linthicum and redshirt sophomore Trent Howard are the only other centers that will go through the spring.

Swinney said it only adds to the importance of those players having a good spring, but the Tigers’ next starter at the position may not be on the roster. Clemson was already active in the transfer portal looking for interior offensive linemen during the offseason, and Swinney admitted that will continue through the spring and into the summer as the Tigers search for at least one more experienced option in the middle of the offensive.

Asked if bringing in multiple transfer linemen is a possibility, Swinney said he wasn’t sure. But he didn’t rule it out.

“We need to probably look at all measures to at least get a guy,” Swinney said.

, , , , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
24m

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is getting a starter back for tonight’s game against Georgia Tech. The team announced senior forward Hunter Tyson will be available against the Yellow Jackets. Tyson has (…)

1hr

One of Clemson’s starting linebackers is staying at the second level of the defense with one alteration. Trenton Simpson will move to weakside linebacker, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday. (…)

1hr

During his media availability on Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Clemson will be moving Will Putnam to the center position. Putnam, who spent a good chunk of his time last (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home