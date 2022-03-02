Ross gives update on health status, plans for NFL Combine

Former Clemson star Justyn Ross met with with media members Wednesday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The talented wideout provided an update on his health status as well as his plans regarding his participation in the combine.

Ross missed the final three games of his redshirt junior season in 2021 with a foot injury. He had been dealing with a stress fracture since before the season started, and aggravated it in the first quarter of the UConn game on Nov. 13 while being tackled at the tail end of a reception.

Of course, Ross also missed all of the 2020 season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery that spring. But from a health standpoint right now, he says he feels like the player he was prior to the injuries when he burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018 with 46 receptions for a team-leading 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

“I feel like I’m back to the old me,” he said.

As for the combine, Ross told reporters that while he has been medically cleared to participate, he won’t take part in on-field workouts and instead will only do the bench press along with going through interviews and medical evaluations.

Ross has already interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

