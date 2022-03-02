Spring Practice Day 1: Freshmen observations

Clemson held its first practice of the spring on Wednesday afternoon.

The media was allowed to watch the first six periods of the practice. Here are some notes from what The Clemson Insider observed on the newcomers:

It was evident that Cade Klubnik received the most attention from the coaching staff out of all the freshmen. He’s currently behind Billy Wiles and Hunter Helms on the depth chart, which is normal for the start of spring practice as he learns the nuances of Brandon Streeter’s offense. From what we were able to watch, Klubnik was getting a feel for the offense. He looked comfortable rolling out of the pocket and making some off-platform throws.

Adam Randall looks even bigger in person. The true freshman wide receiver is listed by Clemson as 6-2, 215-pounds, but that doesn’t do him justice. He’s a big body receiver, who was even spending some time working with Clemson’s punt coverage unit.

As for the other early enrollees on offense — Collin Sadler and Blake Miller — they both look the part. The true freshmen offensive lineman were both working out at tackle, which will be their respective homes for the foreseeable future, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. From what we observed, Sadler and Miller spent a lot of their time working with Tyrone Crowder and Brandon Thomas.

As for Robert Gunn III, he will not be participating in spring practice as he recovers from an ACL injury. However, his counterpart, Jack Smith, was getting in some work at punter. Swinney joked earlier Wednesday that Smith would have some “shanks,” as there are some early nerves that come with the pressure of being a special teamer early on.

Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, Jr. have a real chance to stand out this spring. The two cornerbacks spent a lot of their time working with and spending time around each other, as they both get acclimated to learning from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who showed both the cornerbacks a lot of attention.

Sherrod Covil, Jr. was working with the safeties, of course. Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn was spending a considerable amount of time with the freshman, who is nicknamed “missile.”

