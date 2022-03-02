Texans GM addresses Watson's status, situation

On Tuesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed a big question that everybody is wondering — what is the status of Deshaun Watson?

While Caserio didn’t go in-depth or reveal many details about the situation during a press conference, he did confirm the franchise is taking it “day-to-day” with the former Clemson and current Texans signal-caller.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Watson as he faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

“I would say that situation, we’ve talked about this with our group, we’re day-to-day in terms of handling that,” Caserio said, via Fox News. “Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we’re going to continue to do that here moving forward.”

Caserio was also asked if the Watson situation has put a strain on him as a GM and the Texans as a franchise.

“I think the only strain is the discussion that you all had,” he said. “You guys have probably spent more time on it than we have, I think. Once the season started, our focus going back to last season was kind of on our team and just preparing on a week-to-week basis, so trying to control the things that we can control. I’d say our players did an awesome job of focusing week to week on just the task in front of them, which is getting ready for the opponent.

“We’ve kind of transitioned into the 2022 season, so we’re excited about (new Texans head coach) Lovie (Smith) and the staff that he’s put in place. We’re going to take it one day at a time, control the things that we can control and just try to do as good a job as possible starting to put together the team for next season.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

