Clemson receiver out for spring practice

Football

March 3, 2022

During his media availability ahead of Clemson’s first spring practice on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on a wide receiver who will be out for the spring.

E.J. Williams is unavailable for spring practice after having a knee scope, according to Swinney, who said the rising junior wideout should be fully healthy by May.

Williams dealt with thumb and leg injuries that limited him to just nine catches in eight games last season.

The former four-star prospect from Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.)  enters the 2022 season with 33 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns over 20 games (six starts).

