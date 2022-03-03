Clemson receiver out for spring practice

During his media availability ahead of Clemson’s first spring practice on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on a wide receiver who will be out for the spring.

E.J. Williams is unavailable for spring practice after having a knee scope, according to Swinney, who said the rising junior wideout should be fully healthy by May.

Williams dealt with thumb and leg injuries that limited him to just nine catches in eight games last season.

The former four-star prospect from Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) enters the 2022 season with 33 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns over 20 games (six starts).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks