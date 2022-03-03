Dynamic Peach State pass-rusher 'excited' to check out Clemson this weekend

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a dynamic Georgia-based pass-rusher, who will be on campus this weekend for Clemson’s Junior Day.

Right before we spoke with Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star AJ Hoffler, he had just gotten off the phone with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Hoffler — a 6-5, 245-pound junior — said that he talked about the details of his upcoming visit with Hall on the phone. Hall was just making sure that Hoffler was still good to attend this weekend.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s one of those schools that since I was 10-years-old, I would watch their facility tours on YouTube and stuff. I’ve always wanted to get there in person. So, I’m excited that I get to do that for myself.”

While Hoffler doesn’t currently hold an offer from Clemson, he’s hopeful that could change come this weekend. In any event, he respects that Clemson and Hall would get to know him before they pull the trigger on an offer. At this stage in Hoffler’s recruitment, he’d like to think that if the Tigers were to offer him, they would also take a commitment.

“They’re just trying to get me on campus,” Hoffler said regarding what he’s been hearing from Clemson. “When I talk with them, they just say that they like my film. (Coach Hall) wants to get to know me more. I know Clemson is one of those schools that wait to get to know you before they offer you. That’s kind of where I am with Clemson, just talking to Coach Hall about life and stuff.”

Right now, Hoffler talks with Hall around once a week. He feels like they have a good, genuine relationship that goes beyond just football. They talk about other things and Hall often asks about Hoffler’s parents.

“Most coaches I talk to, never ask anything other than football, it’s cool that coaches care about you more than just football,” he said. “I prefer a coach that cares about you more than just football, so I like that. I like that a lot. If I were to go there, he would care about me more than just football.”

What is Hoffler looking to see when he arrives on campus come Saturday?

“I’m trying to see the academics,” he said. “I’m trying to see the campus. I’ve never seen the actual campus of Clemson. I want to see how Coach Hall coaches. I want to see how the DC (Wes Goodwin) coaches in person. Just to see what it’s like there. I’ve never been on campus before, so I just want to see what the environment is. Hopefully, it’s as good a tour as I’ve heard it’ll be.”

This past season, Hoffler recorded 12 sacks, 50 tackles (21 for loss) and three forced fumbles. He thought his junior campaign was equivalent to the work he put in the offseason prior and was able to show what kind of player he is.

As for Hoffler and his game, he plays fast, he plays with his hands well and he plays physically. While he doesn’t view himself as the best run-defender, he still thinks he’s very solid in that department. Hoffler specializes in his pass-rush with his speed, length and ability.

What has Hall told Hoffler that he likes about his game?



“He said that he likes my quickness, my hands, my pass-rushing, my length and my athleticism,” he said.”

Hoffler is considered by Rivals to be the nation’s No. 29 defensive end and No. 24 prospect in the Peach State for the 2023 recruiting class.

– Photo for this article courtesy of @youngajh_ on Instagram

