Lawrence could benefit from Kiper's new projected No. 1 pick

ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated mock draft this week and has NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ekwonu certainly would be a massive upgrade on the Jags’ O-line, a unit that could use a lot of help. Jacksonville already re-signed former Tiger Tyler Shatley this week to a two-year deal, so it’s certainly a possibility that Jacksonville goes in that direction. Getting a tackle that high in the draft wouldn’t be a surprise. However, for a team like the Jags, who have needs at bascially every position on the field, except for QB, it’s hard to pin down which direction they will go.

Trevor Lawrence could certainly benefit from some extra protection in the pocket. However, rookie Walker Little did a pretty good job at left tackle last season and seems to be a good option heading forward. So, it’s unclear how much of a liability the Jags see that position.

Top three picks in my new 2022 mock draft: 1. Jacksonville: OT Ikem Ekwonu

2. Detroit: DE Aidan Hutchinson

3. Houston: OT Evan Neal I also projected two trades: https://t.co/LrGAXAYpmR — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) March 2, 2022

