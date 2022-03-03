Local corner seeing Clemson interest ramp up, set to visit this weekend

Recruiting

This standout local defensive back has seen Clemson’s interest in him ramp up recently and is set to be on campus this weekend.

Misun Kelley – a cornerback prospect in the class of 2023 from nearby Daniel High School – will make an unofficial visit to attend the Tigers’ junior day this Saturday, March 5.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Kelley told The Clemson Insider. “Just talking to them more in person – not just Coach (Dabo) Swinney, but Coach (Mike) Reed. I just want to talk to him more in person.”

Reed, Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, has been in regular contact with Kelley, who has also been communicating some with co-defensive coordinators Mickey Conn and Wes Goodwin.

“They’ve been recruiting me a lot harder,” Kelley said.

“They haven’t really been talking to me about football. It’s more about life and God,” he added. “But they’ve just been showing a lot of interest in me.

Kelley (5-11.5, 175) has sent Goodwin a couple of his workout videos and will get the chance to spend time with him Saturday.

“He said I’ve got good footwork,” Kelley said. “He’s been talking to me about my film and (looks forward to) visiting with me when I come down and visit.”

For Kelley, the increased interest and attention from the Tigers serves as evidence that his improvement on the field is being noticed and he’s reaping the rewards of his work ethic.

“It feels a lot better, because I know I’ve been getting better as a player,” he said. “So, it feels like my hard work is finally paying off.”

Kelley respects the manner in which Clemson’s staff is recruiting him and appreciates how their relationship goes beyond just football.

“I think they’re great people because they’re not recruiting kids just to recruit them or offer them like other colleges,” he said. “They’ll actually talk to you about life and care for you.”

“It’s more of like a family thing,” he continued. “You can just feel how they actually care about you and think of you as a person instead of just offering you because you’re a good player.”

Louisville, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Georgia State, Old Dominion and James Madison have offered Kelley, who named Cincinnati, Houston, Miami (Ohio) and West Virginia as some of the other schools he’s feeling the most love from at this point in the process along with Clemson.

An offer from the Tigers and the opportunity to play for the team right down the road would obviously mean a lot to Kelley.

“It’d be a big blessing,” he said. “That’d be like a big plus, just knowing I have a hometown offer.”

In addition to Clemson on Saturday, Kelley has scheduled upcoming visits to Georgia Tech on March 20, Houston on March 26 and Coastal Carolina on April 2.

