Ross asked about the possibility of playing with Lawrence in Jacksonville

As he met with the media ahead of the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, former Clemson standout receiver Justyn Ross was asked about the possibility of playing with his former college teammate, Trevor Lawrence, in Jacksonville.

“I would say that’d be pretty cool,” Ross replied. “Just cause of what we did over the time we were together.”

The Jaguars receiver room is in desperate need of a talent influx. Ross presents himself as a plausible option for Jacksonville come Day 2 of this April’s NFL draft.

It certainly helps that he already has chemistry with the quarterback there, who Clemson fans may know a thing or two about.

