'Some unfinished business' brought McFadden back for another season

Jordan McFadden wasn’t satisfied.

He knew he had some unfinished business.

McFadden has aspirations of playing at the next level and he wasn’t where he wanted to be, neither were those projections.

“I definitely wasn’t happy the way last season went,” he told reporters following practice Wednesday. “I came back just to get better at a couple of things, technique things. Just get stronger and clean up my body, but just kind of change the narrative of this season. Get back to where Clemson has been and I’m excited to do it with those guys around me, like KJ (Henry), (Xavier Thomas) and all those guys who have come back.”

McFadden isn’t the only one who wanted to change the narrative.

“All the coaches have been saying that there’s kind of a different vibe about this team,” McFadden said. “I think — last year — we, obviously, appreciated every win, but we found a different meaning and a true meaning to really being appreciative of everything. This team isn’t chancing anything, isn’t taking anything for granted. Everybody’s been ready to work, kind of have their head down and I think we’re ready to go.

“Everybody is super locked in. Everybody is focused. I got so many people calling me, wanting to watch film, wanting to get in any kind of work they can. Guys just want things to be different, as far as really being appreciative. I think that’s the biggest thing, kind of appreciating spring practices, appreciating the weight room and taking advantage of everything.”

McFadden recognized that while another 10-win season is a big accomplishment for the Tigers, Clemson has won National Championships and been to those playoff games in the past. Since they weren’t able to do that last year, it was a different feeling.

A feeling that McFadden didn’t like.

“It’s been known that the ACC runs through Clemson, so we gotta get back there,” he said.

Before he made his decision to return to Clemson, McFadden talked with Jackson Carman, who just completed his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Clemson offensive lineman was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

“He just told me, just be smart with my decision,” McFadden said. “It’s definitely a big transition going in there. I think I wanted another year here at Clemson too, just to be around this group of guys, coaches and continue to grow as a man. That played in the decision as well.”

