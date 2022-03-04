D.J.'s father very blunt about what it will take for a school to land Matayo

“Big Dave” Uiagalelei — the father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star Clemson target Matayo Uiagalelei from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) — was candid on social media this week when answering a question related to his son’s recruitment.

A person on Twitter asked Big Dave a hypothetical question — if he were being recruited by all the same schools that Matayo has visited this year and given the same show, etc., which school would Big Dave be leaning toward?

Big Dave was very blunt in his response, which you can see below, indicating that his choice would be a “business decision” not determined by which school he likes the most but rather based on the amount of name, image and likeness money being offered.

I’ll say this, just a little nugget for all you future recruits… IT’S NOT WHAT SCHOOL YOU LIKE BEST, IT’S NOW BECOME A BUSINESS DECISION !!! NIL💰👀👀👀 https://t.co/dGNqRTOH1l — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) March 3, 2022

