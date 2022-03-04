In-state athlete will be at Clemson this weekend

The Clemson Insider caught up with an in-state athlete, prior to his visit to Clemson this weekend.

Zyeir Gamble — a 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete out of Sumter High School — shared what he’s been hearing from the Tigers ahead of this weekend’s visit and what he’s looking forward to seeing while he’s on campus.

“I’m excited about it, man,” Gamble said of his upcoming visit to Clemson this weekend. “Growing up, you hear a lot about Clemson, with them winning National Championships and stuff like that. I already know it’s gonna be fun.”

According to Gamble, Mickey Conn wanted him to come camp at Clemson this past summer. Gamble was supposed to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, but he ended up injuring his groin. Since then, the Tigers hadn’t really been talking to him, but they were sending him graphics and mail.

Following Gamble’s junior season, a Clemson coach came by Sumter High School, presumably to see four-star defensive end Monteque Rhames.

Gamble was able to introduce himself to Nick Eason and not long after that, Conn reached out to him about his film. Conn gave him a call about two weeks ago and invited him to Clemson’s Elite Visit Day on March 5.

“It felt good,” Gamble said. “I did a lot of work in the offseason after my injury, so it’s good to see it paying off a little bit, but I still got a lot of work to do, though.”

Clemson is looking at Gamble as safety. On his visit, he’s not only looking to see how Conn coaches his position group, but he also wants to see the National Championship trophies that the Tigers have won.

Gamble currently only holds one scholarship offer, which is from UNC Charlotte. In addition to Clemson, he’s been receiving interest from Louisville, App State, Elon, South Carolina and Furman.

He believes that it’s a testament to the hard work he’s put in but estimates that next season will be an even better show. This past season, Gamble recorded 1,065 all-purpose yards with 16 total touchdowns. On defense, he had 29 solo tackles, nine interceptions and six pass breakups.

As far as Gamble and his game are concerned, he described himself as being “a versatile ballhawk,” because not only can he hit you, but he can also come down and guard the opposing team’s No. 1 wideout.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!