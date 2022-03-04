NFL team shuts the door on Watson

NFL team shuts the door on Watson

Football

NFL team shuts the door on Watson

By March 4, 2022 2:27 pm

By |

This NFL team has long and often been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Deshaun Watson, pretty much ever since the former Clemson quarterback demanded a trade from the Houston Texans in January 2021.

That team, of course, is the Miami Dolphins. However, it looks like a Watson trade to Miami isn’t going to happen.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week that the team will not be trading for Watson.

Miami was heavily involved in trade talks with the Texans for Watson leading up to the trade deadline last season, but a deal didn’t get done as the Dolphins wanted Watson’s legal issues resolved before finalizing a deal.

Watson, who faces 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior, reported to training camp last July but was a healthy scratch for all 17 of the Texans’ games last season.

For what it’s worth, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has publicly endorsed Tua Tagovailoa, who started 12 games for the team last season.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

Clemson began spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months. With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams (…)

20hr

Clemson hit the practice fields for the first time Wednesday and it was the first time some of the 2022 class wore the Paw. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action. Check out some of the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home