NFL team shuts the door on Watson

This NFL team has long and often been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Deshaun Watson, pretty much ever since the former Clemson quarterback demanded a trade from the Houston Texans in January 2021.

That team, of course, is the Miami Dolphins. However, it looks like a Watson trade to Miami isn’t going to happen.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week that the team will not be trading for Watson.

Miami was heavily involved in trade talks with the Texans for Watson leading up to the trade deadline last season, but a deal didn’t get done as the Dolphins wanted Watson’s legal issues resolved before finalizing a deal.

Watson, who faces 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior, reported to training camp last July but was a healthy scratch for all 17 of the Texans’ games last season.

For what it’s worth, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has publicly endorsed Tua Tagovailoa, who started 12 games for the team last season.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: “The door is shut on Deshaun (Watson).” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 2, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

